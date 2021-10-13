Two local government stalwarts announce retirement

Two longtime government servants — one in Pitkin County, the other with the city of Aspen — have announced their plans for retirement. Separate news releases on Tuesday said that Nan Sundeen, director of human services, and John Krueger, the city’s transportation director, would be leaving their positions soon, following decades of service. The county’s release states that Sundeen will be retiring “early next year.” In Krueger’s case, the date is Dec. 31 of this year, according to the city’s release.