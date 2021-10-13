Rules of Survival �– Collaboration Event with Attack on Titan Begins
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. GUANGZHOU, CHINA, October 13th, 2021 - Rules of Survival (ROS), the prevalent Battle Royale game developed by NetEase Games, has teamed up with Japan’s Attack on Titan (AOT) in bringing major characters including Eren and Mikasa into the game. The one-month licensed collaboration event was launched simultaneously today (13th October) in authorized America and Southeast Asia region.www.gamasutra.com
