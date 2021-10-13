CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Prep girls volleyball: Cougars sweep Knights on Senior Night

By David Vantress dvantress@gazettextra.com
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago
JANESVILLE

It’s always nice to send your seniors out as winners on Senior Night.

The Janesville Craig volleyball team did just that Tuesday night, dispatching Beloit Memorial 25-6, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13.

Craig coach Blake Budrow said it was a great way to honor seniors Britten Bertagnoli, Abby Trapp, McKaylie Justman, Kiarra Henkel, Bryn McBride, Kylie Heinzen and Maddie McCormick.

“This has been a great group,” Budrow said, adding that Bertagnoli, Justman and Trapp had been varsity players since they were freshmen. “We’re going to miss them.”

The Cougars got out to a fast start in the opening set, jumping out to a 10-1 early lead.

They had a bit of a letdown to start the set, as Memorial opened a 16-12 lead before the Cougars straightened things out to win the set.

Craig then got out to a 14-5 advantage early in the third set.

All three Cougar seniors said they find it to be a bit bittersweet that their ride is nearing its end.

Trapp said she thinks back to her freshman year and the process she and her teammates went through.

“I thought I was going to spend the year on the freshman team,” Trapp said. “After one practice, I was on the varsity.”

Bertagnoli said she plans to continue her volleyball career at NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater while studying business analytics. And like Trapp, she said she’ll take some great memories away from high school.

“It’s hard to believe it’s going to be over soon,” Bertagnoli said.

Justman, meanwhile, is headed to UW-Madison. She plans to still play club or intramural volleyball and is excited about doing some coaching at the club level.

The pregame Senior Night ceremonies can be an emotional affair, and Tuesday night at Craig was no different, Justman said.

“I told myself all day I wasn’t going to cry,” Justman said with a smile. “But as soon as the coaches started talking about me, I started bawling.”

With the win, the Cougars improved to 23-9 overall and finished 7-2 in the Big Eight Conference. They return to action Saturday in the conference tournament in Beloit before playing host to Beloit Memorial again on Sept. 20 to open WIAA regional play.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Memorial 6 18 10 13

Craig 25 25 25 25

Craig leaders: Kills— Britten Bertagnoli 9, McKaylie Justman 7. Aces—Justman 6. Digs—Abby Trapp 13. Assists—Lily Campbell 13.

