Downtowner ride service possibly en route to Basalt
Downtowner, an on-demand ride service that allows people to request free transportation through an app on their smartphones, might be headed to Basalt soon. “What we’re trying to work through is a scope of service and a budget for providing public transportation, local service, to connect Basalt residents to various destinations,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re pretty high on the idea.”www.aspendailynews.com
