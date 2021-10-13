CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtowner ride service possibly en route to Basalt

By Matthew Bennett, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntowner, an on-demand ride service that allows people to request free transportation through an app on their smartphones, might be headed to Basalt soon. “What we’re trying to work through is a scope of service and a budget for providing public transportation, local service, to connect Basalt residents to various destinations,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said in an interview Tuesday. “We’re pretty high on the idea.”

