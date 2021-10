The state’s push for educational excellence is bringing curriculum changes to Florida schools, and The Villages Charter Elementary School is leading the charge. Training for the state’s B.E.S.T. Standards (Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking) happened over the summer as part of Florida’s efforts to dismantle Common Core and replace it with a more targeted system that provides periodic benchmarks students must hit by the end of their grade level. Florida is among only nine states and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico that have revoked or not adopted the Common Core standards.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO