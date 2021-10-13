If you support the arts now, support child care and mental health on a future ballot

As we fill in the box on the November ballot for the Wheeler real estate transfer tax (WRETT) question, we must holistically contemplate the needs of our community. Aspen was just chosen as the best small city in America by a luxury lifestyle and traveler magazine. Aspen has natural beauty, high-end rentals and world-class arts. Aspen workers struggle to find housing. There is a lack of child care facilities. The stress and anxiety the luxury travelers cause the local workforce is undeniable.