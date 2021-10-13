Studio offers art, a gathering place along the Juniata

Studio Nine-54, aptly named for its location at 954 Pennsylvania Ave., will be opening soon in Tyrone, with a wide variety of things to do for those with an artistic flair – or for those who have never tried anything artsy, but who always wanted to learn. For those who would rather not create, Studio Nine-54 will also offer a gift shop, filled with work from local artists, to include jewelry, woodworking, pottery, paintings, and other unique gifts.