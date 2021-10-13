CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

City Council member proposes hosting mental health talks at the Wheeler

By Megan Webber, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen City Council asked City Manager Sara Ott on Tuesday to begin organizing a series of events focusing on mental health awareness. Prior to Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting, Councilmember Ward Hauenstein pitched the idea of at least two annual free presentations at the Wheeler Opera House to provide suicide awareness training and other mental health awareness events. By partnering with local organizations, Hauenstein said he wanted to provide educational sessions to the public that would address suicide awareness, the impacts of social media, how to react to suicide and alcohol abuse and treatment.

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Government
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Aspen, CO
Health
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Suicide Ideation#Depression#Aspen City Council#Aspen Skiing Co#Aspen Valley Hospital
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy