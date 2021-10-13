City Council member proposes hosting mental health talks at the Wheeler

Aspen City Council asked City Manager Sara Ott on Tuesday to begin organizing a series of events focusing on mental health awareness. Prior to Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting, Councilmember Ward Hauenstein pitched the idea of at least two annual free presentations at the Wheeler Opera House to provide suicide awareness training and other mental health awareness events. By partnering with local organizations, Hauenstein said he wanted to provide educational sessions to the public that would address suicide awareness, the impacts of social media, how to react to suicide and alcohol abuse and treatment.