CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Biden works to expand Port of L.A. to 24/7 operations

By Hans Nichols
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is working with private companies, port officials and unions to keep the Port of Los Angeles running 24/7 in order to reduce the backlog of cargo ships floating in the Pacific, according to administration officials. Why it matters: With the International Monetary Fund citing supply chain problems...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Biden administration considering options on supply chain issue, Buttigieg says

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday the Biden administration is working to alleviate supply chain disruptions that could drain some of the joy out of holiday season shopping and create hassles for consumers into next year. Buttigieg, speaking on Sunday talk shows, said officials are considering every option for...
RETAIL
AFP

US supply chain woes to stretch into 2022, Biden admin warns

The US transportation secretary on Sunday warned that America's supply chain woes including clogged ports will drag into next year, potentially cramping the upcoming holiday shopping season in the world's largest economy. Pete Buttigieg did the rounds on US political talk shows to stress that President Joe Biden's administration was doing everything it could to alleviate congestion at the country's overloaded ports, railways and roads, and that the government will "re-evaluate all of our options" to relieve the bottlenecks. But "a lot of the challenges that we have been experiencing this year will continue into next year," the transport chief and former presidential candidate told CNN's "State of the Union" show. Buttigieg added that the supply side crunch was being exacerbated by extraordinary pent-up demand in the United States.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cargo Ships#Fedex#Port Of Long Beach#Port Of L A#The White House#Ups#The Home Depot And Target
FOXBusiness

Port of Los Angeles' transition to 24/7 operations unknown, officials say

Although the Biden administration recently announced that the Port of Los Angeles will transition to 24/7 operations to help alleviate supply chain bottlenecks, the port's executive director, Gene Seroka, said a timeline for when that schedule change will actually take effect remains unclear. "It’s not a single lever we can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shop-eat-surf.com

California Ports Move Toward 24/7 Operations as Walmart, Target Add Shifts

This story is provided by SES sister publication, Retail TouchPoints. Learn more at retailtouchpoints.com. The Biden administration is making efforts to open up ports and unkink the supply chain through a combination of public works and private partnerships. The efforts will center around moving toward 24/7 operations at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together account for 40% of the containers unloaded in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Here’s the truth behind the 24/7 port operations pledge

This commentary was written by Lori Ann LaRocco. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. When you tear away the frills of President Biden’s supply chain announcement, it is essentially a political pawn to push...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
West Hawaii Today

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.
BUSINESS
KABC

L.A. Ports Going 24/7 In Effort To Reduce Backlog

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Port of Los Angeles will be opening 24-7 in an attempt to reduce shipping backlog. The White House announced Wednesday it “helped” broker an agreement for the L.A. port, as part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks that have been in part caused by the stagnant economy and move container ships that are driving prices higher for consumers. The Long Beach port has been operating 24 hours daily for seven days for roughly the past three weeks. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach account for 40-percent of all shipping containers that enter the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Can Joe save his Christmas nightmare? Biden will tell Walmart, FedEx and UPS to up their services and push LA's port to run 24/7 at White House meeting to try and prevent supply chain holiday catastrophe

President Joe Biden reached a deal on Wednesday with unions and business leaders from Walmart, FedEx, UPS and others to expand operations at one of the country's largest shipping ports in a bid to ease supply chain bottlenecks that are driving up consumer prices and emptying store shelves. Once implemented...
INDUSTRY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy