COVID-19 booster shots overtake first doses in the U.S.

By Caitlin Owens
 5 days ago
More Americans are getting a booster dose of coronavirus vaccine each day than are getting their first shot. Why it matters: Some individuals will undoubtedly benefit from getting a booster shot, but experts say that the most important goal for the U.S. right now should be convincing vaccine holdouts to get their initial round of shots.

