The White House kicked off a virtual series of meetings Wednesday focused on fighting back against a barrage of ransomware attacks with representatives from over 30 countries. While many criminal hackers are suspected to live and work in adversarial nations like Russia and China, those countries were left off the guest list. For this summit, one of many planned gatherings, the U.S. included "like-minded nations," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during the opening session — or as he put it — nations that "recognize the urgency of the ransomware threat."

WHITE HOUSE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO