Massive Korean-style King Spa opens in Northern Virginia at long last

By Daniel J. Sernovitz
 5 days ago

King Spa Virginia opens Wednesday in South Riding, not quite eight years after its Illinois parent first pitched plans for the huge Korean-style spa at the East Gate Marketplace retail center. The third facility to open under the King Spa brand, after others in Chicago and Dallas, the roughly 62,500-square-foot...

#Northern Virginia#Spas#Korean#South Riding#Eastern Marketplace#Spa World#Crate Barrel
