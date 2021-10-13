CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. GOP lawmakers wanted to overturn the state's mask mandate in schools. What happened?

Waynesboro Record-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican-led Pennsylvania Legislature returned early last month from summer break with a goal to overturn the Wolf administration's school mask mandate. But lawmakers recently went on break again without accomplishing that goal, and it's unclear if they'll be able to muster the votes to do so when they come back later this month. The General Assembly will be in session for just four weeks before the end of the year.

www.therecordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

PA GOP Lawmaker Explains Proposed Marijuana Bill

HARRISBURG, PA. (Erie News Now) – A second recreational marijuana bill has been announced in Pennsylvania within the last month. However, this bill is a bipartisan Senate bill. State Senators Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) introduced the bill on Tuesday. The introduction of SB 473 comes just two...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
erienewsnow.com

Warren School Board Votes to Follow State’s Mask Mandate

WARREN (Erie News Now ) – The Warren County School Board voted to follow the state’s mask mandate during a special meeting Friday morning. The school board reinstated its discipline policy for mask mandate violations while riding district transportation including buses. Members also rescinded the school district’s policy on mask...
WARREN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schweyer
Person
Tom Wolf
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Legalizing marijuana in Pa.: Why this GOP state senator and ex-U.S. marshal says it's time

A former federal law enforcement officer turned Pennsylvania lawmaker became the second Republican state senator to publicly endorse legalizing recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. York County state Sen. Mike Regan, the chairman of the Senate Law and Justice Committee, circulated a co-sponsorship memo late Monday to colleagues soliciting support...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wosu.org

GOP Lawmakers Push For Vaccine Mandate Exemptions

In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the ongoing Republican efforts to ban vaccine mandates in the state. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Andy Chow joins the show. Mandate Ban Fans. Republicans continue to try to ban or limit...
U.S. POLITICS
Waynesboro Record-Herald

70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now what?

The commonwealth has finally hit the benchmark of fully vaccinating 70% of the eligible adult population against COVID. But does that accomplishment mean anything anymore?. On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf confirmed that the original target for vaccinations had finally been reached, with 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines administered across the state as of that day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Pennsylvania Legislature#The General Assembly#House#Republicans#Democratic#Covid#Associated Press#Americans
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Join RGGI to support Pennsylvania’s coal plant communities

Last month, Pennsylvania’s entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a successful multistate program to cut carbon pollution from power plants and jumpstart clean energy job creation, received a big boost with an approval by the state Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC). Since then, committees in the state House and Senate, in divided votes, voted to stop this important economic development initiative, raising various procedural and bureaucratic objections, but ignored the most critical question: How can coal communities respond to the changing energy marketplace while providing new opportunities for small businesses and workers that might otherwise be left behind?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
kmyu.tv

Utah GOP lawmakers eye injecting limits on vaccine mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For some Utah GOP lawmakers, it may be priority one—ensuring government, private businesses, maybe even employers can’t force you to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, said Thursday he’s fully vaccinated, so is his family, and he encourages vaccines – but he...
UTAH STATE
Waynesboro Record-Herald

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education seeks $72.5M increase in appropriation for 2022-23

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education will ask for $550 million in state funding for 2022-23. That's $72.5 million more than the $477.5 million appropriation it received in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. PASSHE's Board of Governors approved the appropriation request during its quarterly meeting at Millersville University in Lancaster on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy