One man's trash, another kid's treasure: Solid waste employee makes 4-year-old's birthday special

Rex Coleman, 4, of Riverside likes everything you'd expect the average 4-year-old boy to enjoy — especially trucks. He's fascinated by them. "The bigger, louder and messier, the better," his mom, Holly Coleman said. "He knows all the correct names for different vehicles and for all their parts. It blows my mind. Garbage trucks are his favorite and the fact that they stop by our house on a weekly basis makes them that much more thrilling."