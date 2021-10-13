CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

British economy picks up despite supply chain woes

By Holly Williams, PA, PA Media/dpa
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

London — Britain’s economy grew in August as the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions boosted events and hospitality, but official figures revealed a contraction in July. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4 per cent between July and August. The data showed further signs...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Manufacturing#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Manufacturing Industry#Uk#British#Ons#The Bank Of England
Yakima Herald Republic

Fruit exporters looking to different markets as supply-chain woes persist

WENATCHEE — As international supply chains slow, fruit growers are looking at landing spots for their crops that don’t require a ship. However, those alternatives are also plagued with difficulties. “There’s no surety of shipping at this time,” said Steve Reinholt, Oneonta’s export sales manager. “Things are getting delayed, if...
WENATCHEE, WA
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Fortune

As supply-chain woes deepen, pressure on prices is rising

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I wrote last week about conversations on-stage at the Most Powerful Women’s Summit in D.C. But what I didn’t write about was the topic that dominated many conversations I had on the sidelines: a broken supply chain. Business leaders were shuttling between Fortune’s event and the White House, briefing an administration that had newly discovered this could be the biggest threat to its economic and political success.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ask an expert economist anything about the ongoing supply crisis

As we head closer and closer towards Christmas the ongoing supply crisis affecting the festive period is becoming a very real concern among many.Whether it is Brexit or the after effect of the pandemic, the supply shortages are real and that’s across several sectors, whether that’s energy suppliers, butchers or lorry drivers.Boris Johnson’s government continues to claim the supply issues are a global problem as empty shelves in the supermarkets, disruption to fuel supply and a backlog at ports ensue.Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed on Friday that “our supply chain is pretty robust” – but could not guarantee there would...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
northwestgeorgianews.com

UK falls behind Europe on COVID-19 as mutation draws focus

Surging COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom have left the country behind the rest of Europe with former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb calling for urgent research into a mutation known as delta plus. Britain, faster to reopen and relax restrictions than other European countries, reported the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

The Absolute Simplest Explanation for America’s Supply Chain Woes

By now, you’ve noticed. Your corner CVS is full of eerily empty shelves and low on detergent. West Elm says it will be months before you can get that one coffee table. There’s a wait list for the Nikes your hypebeast boyfriend has been coveting. Thanks to the disruptions in global supply chains that have sprung from the coronavirus crisis, Americans are confronting a widespread shortage of consumer goods that’s become just about impossible to miss.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy