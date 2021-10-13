Benson volleyball comes up short in 3-2 loss to Pusch Ridge

BENSON —The Benson High School volleyball team is 7-6 overall, 2-2 and ranked third in the 2A East Region. Benson hosted the Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions of the 3A South Region Monday, Oct. 11. The Lions took the first set 22-25, but the Bobcats came back to reverse the score, winning the second set 25-22. The Lions won the third 20-25, but again the Bobcats fought back to take the fourth 25-19 and force a fifth tie-breaking set. The Lions dropped the Bobcats 9-15 for a 3-2 victory.