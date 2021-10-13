COVID-19 expert offers hope

A masked customer makes his way into the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on N. Main Street in this August photo. The number of people requiring hospitalization for COVID-19, both in North Carolina and across the country, has declined in recent weeks. LAURA GREENE | HPE

TRIAD — A coronavirus expert with a Triad-based health system sounded a cautiously optimistic note Tuesday on the outlook for COVID-19 through the fall and winter.

Citing national forecasting models, Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Winston-Salem-based Novant Health, said in an online press briefing that he expects the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths to continue to decline into early next year.

“It’s going to piddle out over time,” he said.

By spring, because of the high percentage of people who will have been either vaccinated or previously infected, the number of cases of severe illness from the virus may level off, he said.

Pressed by a reporter to say whether that means he thinks the worst of the pandemic is behind us, he smiled and said, “I am only a man,” and doesn’t have a crystal ball.

“I think the fourth wave (of infections in the U.S.), the worst is behind us,” he said. “Only God in heaven knows what’s ahead of us.”

The emergence of another dangerous variant of the virus could upend the projections, he said.

The number of people requiring hospitalization, both in North Carolina and across the country, climbed during the summer to levels not seen since the early part of 2021. The numbers have declined in recent weeks.

Priest said the number of COVID-19 patients in all of Novant’s hospitals declined from 315 to 400 patients two weeks ago to 250 to 300 now.

Cone Health said in a press release Tuesday that there were 112 patients in its hospitals as of Tuesday morning, the lowest number since Aug. 20.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that the number of North Carolina residents being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals dropped to 2,152 on Monday, compared to 3,776 one month earlier.