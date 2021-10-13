CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Recovery from pandemic must not leave behind American middle class

By Editorials - the Sun's viewpoint
Las Vegas Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll on the financial, social and mental well-being of Americans shows far too many still suffering deeply from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially low-income families and people of color. The poll, conducted by a consortium headed by National Public Radio, gives a status report of Americans based on a...

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Covid’s global middle-class squeeze

FAIR SHARE — “The future is already here,” the science-fiction writer William Gibson said. “It’s just not very evenly distributed.” You could say the same for the coronavirus vaccine and its effects on the Covid pandemic. The vaccines were not and are still not equitably distributed around the world. Rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pandemic job recovery in Illinois lags other states

(The Center Square) – A new study looks at how Illinois and other blue states compare with red states in recovery jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. MoneyGeek’s study, “American Employment and the Pandemic: COVID-19 Cases and Job Recovery by State and Political Affiliation” found that 14 states fully recovered to jobs levels above those in February 2020, a month before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

The cost of the pandemic for American families

During the pandemic, rich Americans were more likely to get richer, poor Americans were more likely to get poorer — and nearly everyone got a taste of government largesse. Personal finances for most Americans, regardless of their income, marital status or whether they had kids remained about the same for a majority. But if income changed, lower- and middle-income folks on average got poorer, while the rich stayed financially healthy or gained more wealth, this year’s American Family Survey reveals.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dakotafreepress.com

Pandemic, Remote Work Not Driving Workers from Coasts to Rural Middle

The coronavirus pandemic moved lots of people to work remotely, and the feasibility of remote work moved a lot of people to move. Some of that movement consists of big-city folks moving out to rural areas. But the movement from the coasts to big middle isn’t as big as we might hope. A June 2021 report from the Brookings Institution found that folks moving to the greater Mississippi watershed or the Rockies in 2020 constituted only a tiny fraction of the moves from big coastal metros:
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans#American Middle Class#Sun#National Public Radio#Npr#Hispanic#Native American
Mother Jones

The Kids the Pandemic Left Behind

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On the night Esteban’s mother went to the hospital, five ambulances crowded the street in front of their red-brick walk-up in the DC suburbs. It was late May 2020, and COVID-19 had swept through their densely packed apartment complex, where many of the one- and two-bedroom units housed multiple immigrant families from Central America. More than half of the people in their zip code who were tested that April had the virus—a rate roughly 20 percent higher than in the rest of Virginia—and 17-year-old Esteban, his parents, and the family with whom they shared their apartment were among them. For weeks his mother had a splitting headache, and her throat hurt so much she had trouble swallowing. By that May evening, she had deteriorated to the point where she could barely breathe on her own.
KIDS
wnax.com

Nebraska Recovery from Covid-19 Pandemic Continues

The recovery from the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nebraska is continuing as the rate of infection slows. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported just over fifty one hundred active infections, up about four hundred eighty from the week before. Governor Pete Ricketts says everyone has...
NEBRASKA STATE
Telegraph

Meet the Covid Comfortables: the middle classes who got richer in the pandemic

It has been a global catastrophe. The official Covid death toll is almost five million people and the real figure is likely to be between two and three times higher. In poor and middle income countries around the world, well over 50 million people have been ejected from the middle class. But for the better off in Britain it has been a different story. Whisper it, but Britain’s own middle class has done quite nicely out of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
advantagenews.com

State's pandemic job recovery lags behind national numbers

A new study looks at how Illinois and other blue states compare with red states in recovery jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. MoneyGeek’s study, “American Employment and the Pandemic: COVID-19 Cases and Job Recovery by State and Political Affiliation” found 14 states fully recovered to job levels above those in February 2020, a month before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
LJWORLD

KU conference to examine Kansas’ economic recovery from the pandemic

Economic leaders from across the state will gather at the University of Kansas next week as part of a conference examining the COVID recovery in the state. The 2021 Kansas Economic Policy Conference is slated from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Burge Union on the KU campus. The conference will bring together several panelists to discuss how various government entities are working to promote a pandemic recovery in their economies.
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Financial Times

Teachers must be at the heart of post-Covid education recovery

Even before coronavirus disrupted education for 1.5bn children around the world, many were struggling with exclusion, inefficiency, high dropout rates and poor access to high-quality learning and technology. Today, World Teachers’ Day, is a fitting moment to underline that tackling many of these problems requires a stronger partnership with those on the educational frontline.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy