With Golden Knights win, hockey returns to Las Vegas in full force and feels so right

By Case Keefer
Las Vegas Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNic Hague lifted his right arm celebrating what appeared to be his first goal of the season, and intentional or not, the motion made him look like a conductor of revelry. T-Mobile Arena’s trademark bass thumped. Rally sticks collided. Bodies bounced. Even Golden Knights team owner Bill Foley, who admitted to feeling a great deal of opening-night nerves in a pregame radio interview, clapped and grinned as he was shown on the big screen from his suite.

