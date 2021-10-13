Childcare – an economic driver in our community

As many parents in the district know, the RSU 9 school year has had a rocky start. More than 30 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 300 individuals have been close contacts. It should come as no surprise that these numbers not only impact our schools, but also directly impact our local health system, especially as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant continues to ravage our state. Before schools started back up in early August, the average number of COVID-19 tests performed at Franklin Community Health Network’s (FCHN) testing clinic was 30 per day. In the weeks since students returned to in-person classes, that number has skyrocketed to 175 per day. That’s more than a four-fold increase. The need for testing and possible treatments that could be required for positive cases has the potential to push FCHN to the limits of its capacity.

FRANKLIN, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO