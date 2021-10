Yes, it is time for another features and specs comparison article. This time we are pitting two heavyweights against each other – the Garmin Fenix 6 vs the Apple Watch Series 7. Both are great sports watches in their own right. The first was released ahead of IFA 2019 and we are still waiting for its successor. The second has just become available for purchase. But which is right for you?

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO