Study: More pedestrian crashes occur in October; experts blame diminishing daylight
As daylight hours grow shorter, drivers are urged to keep an eye out for pedestrians. Results from studies evaluated by the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study found local pedestrian-related crashes spiked during October compared to other months. As the Greater Akron area’s metropolitan planning organization, AMATS compiles crash-related data regarding the area's roadway sections and intersections. The is used in planning various safety studies and improvement projects.www.beaconjournal.com
