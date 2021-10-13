CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local COVID vaccine clinics held this October: Blythe maintains county's lowest immunization rate at 28.83%

By Uriel Avendano/Times Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 8, Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) announced two upcoming COVID vaccination clinics for this month – both of which are free and open to the public. “We are happy to inform you about (two) vaccination clinics being held during the month of October, both at the district office, 825 N. Lovekin Blvd.,” stated PVUSD. “Riverside Public Health will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 13(,) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for 12 years and older, along with third booster doses for those who are eligible. The one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be available for 18 and older.”

