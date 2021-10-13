CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Novi, MI

Barry Callebaut opens new chocolate factory in Novi Sad, Serbia

By Anthony Myers contact
Confectionary News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChocolate and cocoa supplier Barry Callebaut is expanding its footprint in south eastern Europe with a new state-of-the art factory in Novi Sad. The facility was inaugurated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Peter Boone, the new CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group. With an initial annual production capacity of...

www.confectionerynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kamcity.com

Barry Callebaut Unveils The First Nutraceutical Fruit Drink

Chocolate manufacturing giant Barry Callebaut has leveraged its knowledge of the cacaofruit, and its claimed health benefits, to launch the first nutraceutical fruit drink. The new cacaofruit elixir – made from pure cacaofruit – has been manufactured to preserve the nutrients of the fruit. The cacaofruit naturally contains flavanols that are said to “optimize” the blood flow around the entire body. It is also a source of iron, magnesium and potassium.
ECONOMY
wjbc.com

Bloomington awaits groundbreaking for $75 million Ferrero chocolate factory

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is celebrating construction of a chocolate factory with a groundbreaking ceremony this coming week. In November of last year, international candy maker Ferrero announced its plant at 2501 Beich Road would be the site of Ferrero’s first North American chocolate factory. It has two chocolate-making factories in Europe.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Independent

Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean “(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.” It comes during a global energy crunch, which has raised the cost of natural gas, oil and other fuels and led to pain for businesses and everyday people. Mitsotakis said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
parabolicarc.com

mu Space Unveils New Satellite and Space Factory

BANGKOK, Thailand (mu Space PR) — Aerospace manufacturer and satellite internet service provider mu Space Corp. has announced and displayed to the public their brand-new satellite, the mu-B200 and the opening of Factory 2 in Bangkok, Thailand at its Satellite Tech Unveil 2021 event, which took place earlier. Factory 2 is the company’s third factory to date and aims to cement the Southeast Asian company as an aerospace leader. mu Space Corp is an aerospace manufacturer and satellite internet service provider redefining the aerospace landscape in Southeast Asia. The organization emphasizes the importance of a vertical-integrated approach, meaning that they design, build, and test in-house all their products in order to improve performance and quality while reducing the additional costs of an extensive supply chain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Novi, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
City
Novi, MI
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksandar Vučić
AFP

Centre-left wins Rome, main prize in Italy local vote

Romans have elected a centre-left former economy minister as their next mayor, rejecting by a large margin a right-wing contender dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism, near final results showed Monday. Michetti's campaign was derailed last week when he was forced to deny accusations of anti-Semitism over an article he wrote last year that was unearthed by a left-wing newspaper.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

China has highest levels of salt in its meat and fish products, study says

China has the highest levels of salt in meat and fish products out of five major countries, according to a new study.The US had the second-highest level, while South Africa was ranked in third place ahead of Australia in fourth and UK fifth.Reducing salt intake has been identified as a highly cost-effective strategy to prevent high blood pressure and deaths from heart problems.The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum salt intake of 2000mg per day — half the 2010 global average — and has set a target of a 30 per cent worldwide reduction by 2025.To assess progress on...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Factory#Novi Sad#Serbian#The Barry Callebaut Group#Vojvodina
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
The Independent

MTV: Europe Music Awards to counter Hungary's anti-gay laws

The MTV Europe Music Awards will be held Nov. 14 in Hungary the network said Tuesday, reaffirming and defending the location despite the country’s recent passage of legislation widely condemned as anti-LGBTQ.The ceremony is an opportunity to make a stand for gay and trans civil rights worldwide in the central European nation that has moved to curtail them, said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide.“We’re looking forward to using the event to amplify our voices and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ siblings,” McCarthy said in an interview with The Associated Press.No government...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

Polish PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in clash over bloc's laws

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".
POLITICS
The Independent

France returns marble angels stolen from Italy church in '89

A British art collector who bought a pair of 17th-century marble angels from a Neapolitan antiques shop two decades ago has returned the winged “putti” to Italy’s art police after learning that they had been stolen from a church.Italy’s carabinieri art police said the unnamed collector had tried to resell the angels at an antiques shop in Avignon, France before his planned move from France to Portugal when French art police flagged them as possible stolen goods.Italy’s art police said Tuesday that the angels, decorated with strategically placed vine of leaves and fruit, had been stolen from the...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy