OneView updates with SPP's

The global battle against cancer is a long and difficult one. However, one company is providing physicians with a new solution to help fight this deadly disease. Seoul, Korea-based Lunit has developed an AI-driven diagnostic support solution that analyzes medical images—chest X-rays, mammograms, and others—to visually identify abnormalities that have a high likelihood of being cancer, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses by physicians. By accurately identifying cancer-suspicious abnormalities that can be left undetected, Lunit has a direct impact on patients’ lives. The advanced AI software, in particular, requires the highest levels of reliability and stability. That’s why the company partnered with the HPE OEM program to acquire HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers as the hardware foundation for its solution.
