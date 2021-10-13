OneView updates with SPP's

Automatic acknowledge on IMC alarms by a specific user. we are noticing that a specific alarm of a specific device, every time the event occour, the acknowledge field always reports the name of a specific user. The fact is that that user didn't aknowledged the alarms because he was not working in that time! What can be the cause of this behaviour? Every time that particular device il rebooted, we see the "cold start" alarm on IMC under "Real Time Alarms" with the user name of a specific person (always the same) in the acknowledge field. How we can get rid of this thing that is happening?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO