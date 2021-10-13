CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OneView updates with SPP's

By cesarpegado
5 days ago
 5 days ago

So i have OnevIew checking for updates, which is great, and i can see iat this time 3 SPP's. So the question is, when i used to manually download the SPP there was a Gen10 version which was 2021.04 and then a GEN9+ released on the 2021.05. Does that mean...

community.hpe.com

High Point Enterprise

Unable to open compute module consoles on two blades using OneView

After moving our one of our Synergy installation to a new network, we are unable to start console for two from OneView. We see a message saying "Connected" and no further output. We have physically reset both of the compute modules and that did not help. We need to get into the console in order change the IP address of the iLO. What can we do to poke the blades to open up the console?
High Point Enterprise

SATA Ports on backplane 12 Bay LFF Gen8

I noticed 2 SATA ports on the backplane of the Gen8 LFF 12 bay HDD cage that I have on my DL380p Gen8. One has a combo of data and power, but it is keyed 'backward', almost like I could plug an SSD directly into it, but there are no visible means of supporting the drive.
High Point Enterprise

Automatic acknowledge on IMC alarms by a specific user

Automatic acknowledge on IMC alarms by a specific user. we are noticing that a specific alarm of a specific device, every time the event occour, the acknowledge field always reports the name of a specific user. The fact is that that user didn't aknowledged the alarms because he was not working in that time! What can be the cause of this behaviour? Every time that particular device il rebooted, we see the "cold start" alarm on IMC under "Real Time Alarms" with the user name of a specific person (always the same) in the acknowledge field. How we can get rid of this thing that is happening?
High Point Enterprise

After windows 2016 update, HP Proliant DL380 gen 9 reboots in repair mode cycle

After windows 2016 update, HP Proliant DL380 gen 9 reboots in repair mode cycle. I have this odd problem. After I do a windows 2016 update of KB4589210, my HP Proliant DL380 gen9 will just reboot to repair mode each time. Only after I boot in safe mode, the updates will unistall and the server will come up as normal. Has anyone ever experienced this? Different updates work fine, just seems to be this one.
Latest Storage How-To Videos

Latest Storage How-To Videos

Here are the recently published Storage How-to videos. These support videos will help you to get started and self-solve common issues.
High Point Enterprise

Expand MSA 2062 with D8000 disk enclosure?

Can a D8000 be connected to an MSA 2062 as an expansion, with the MSA controlling everything?. "The D8000 Disk Enclosure can be connected to ProLiant Gen10 servers using the HPE Smart Array E208e-p SR Gen10 Controller or the P408e-p SR Gen10 Controller, which includes HPE Apollo and HPE StoreEasy. Two D8000 enclosures can be daisy-chained together to provide support for up to 212 drives."
High Point Enterprise

Top Viewed HPC & MCS How-to Videos

2. HP-UX - How to mirror a LVM root disk using HPE SMH (GUI) This video demonstrates how to mirror the Logical Volume Manager (LVM root disk) using HPE System Management Homepage Web GUI on HP-UX 11.31 running on Itanium based hardware. 3. HPE Apollo Systems - Updating Smart Array...
Simplivity Newbie help

Simplivity Newbie help

I'm pretty new in simplivity world, so apologize for the next silly questions but I have some difficulties to retreive the correct informations and I hope you can help me. I have a customer with 2 separate enviroments. The first one is based on 4 hosts proliant 380 gen10 firmware...
High Point Enterprise

Newly published Storage How-to videos

1. HPE RMC - Configuring email notifications for alerts. This video demonstrates how to configure email notifications for alerts. 2. HPE MSA - Downloading Store Logs using FTP and SFTP. This video demonstrates how to collect Store Logs using FTP and SFTP in an HPE MSA Storage array. 3. HPE...
High Point Enterprise

Fans and cooling on DL560 Gen 10

Please can someone advise how best to optimise the cooling/fan behaviour on a DL560 Gen 10? The server has Gold 6154 CPUs running at 3.1GHz with 18 cores using 200W. The server has 4 processors. We have experience over heating issues with this server although the server room temperature has been between 17 and 19 degrees Centigrade. The fans run between 30 and 34%, and never seem to speed up to enhance increase the airflow.
High Point Enterprise

LTO tape capacity less than expected, how do I calculate?

We are using a HP(E) 1760 tape drive to do D2D2T backups via customized scripts. However in recent weeks I have noticed that we get tape full errors ("No space left on device") after less than 680780011860 bytes written. Despite turning off hardware compression and the tapes being nominally 800000000000 bytes.
High Point Enterprise

Internet attempts from synergy composer management interface?

Today the WAN/Proxy team notified my network engineer that the internet proxy for our company is seeing repeat attempts (several per second) to reach bc.googleusercontent.com. The source IP on our side is one of my Synergy Composer 2 virtual IPs. My first thought was I must have left the proxy...
High Point Enterprise

HPE 1820-24G VLAN Mikrotik Config

I'm struggling with a VLAN-configuration with my HPE 1820-24G and an Mikrotik-router. I'v connected the router with port 24 on my HPE 1820. VLAN99 is the management VLAN and switch will get an IP-address in this range. What is the best way to configure this?. Best regards,. Joost Lauwen. Tags:
High Point Enterprise

iLO HTML5 console crippling performance in Microsoft Edge 93+

I am seeing an issue where html5 console for ilo4 and ilo5 causes the client cpu to shoot to 100% and cause the webpage to hang. Issue is present in Edge 93 stable and newer and not present in Edge 92 and older. I am seeing the issue within a...
High Point Enterprise

Disabling Aruba Switch 5412Rzl2 GUI when user not logged on...

When anybody types in the IP of the switch, there is a lot of information that we really don't want to be displayed unless we are logged on... Note: While I am an HPE Employee, all of my comments (whether noted or not), are my own and are not any official representation of the company.
High Point Enterprise

XPAR Vision gains competitive advantage with HPE IIoT & analytics computing

The glass industry has always been very conservative by nature. However, the world of glassmaking is changing. Today, the next generation of glassmakers are investing significant resources in advanced programs to improve product quality, operator safety, and production efficiency. XPAR Vision is one such company which believes that this change is possible by bringing in new technology. XPAR's collaboration with HPE OEM solutions has taken it a step forward towards gaining that competitive advantage in the market. This HPE OEM partnership has helped the company access rugged, long-lifecycle compute platforms to run robotic control systems at the edge and back-end analytics.
High Point Enterprise

Blade Bl 685c OA: Management Processor on Blade appears unresponsive.

We have 2 Blade Servers that randomly fail giving only the following error:. OA: Management Processor on Blade 1 appears unresponsive. OA: Blade 1: The E-Fuse on the blade has failed. Recovery may be possible by issuing the CLI RESET SERVER command or removal/re-insertion of blade. If failure persists contact HPE customer support.
3PAR upgrade

3PAR upgrade

I would like to make an 3PAR OS upgrade form 3.3.1.410 (MU2) to the latest available/supported (3.3.2) but I don’t know the correct path of doing this. Also, I presume the SP might have to be upgraded too, so an upgrade path for this will be needed. Already checked “Hewlett...
High Point Enterprise

HPE Proliant DL360 gen10 and onboard S100i controller for SATA local datastore

We have ordered a DL360 Gen10 server to use as a ESXi host. It has an P21868-B21 HPE 32GB microSD RAID 1 USB Boot Drive added as the boot/OS for ESXi. Our datastore is located on an NFS NAS and it has been suggested we should have a 500GB SSD added to the server as a local datastore for the swap file to improve performance. (single drive, no RAID)
High Point Enterprise

HPE OEM is helping Lunit transform cancer diagnostics for physicians globally

The global battle against cancer is a long and difficult one. However, one company is providing physicians with a new solution to help fight this deadly disease. Seoul, Korea-based Lunit has developed an AI-driven diagnostic support solution that analyzes medical images—chest X-rays, mammograms, and others—to visually identify abnormalities that have a high likelihood of being cancer, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses by physicians. By accurately identifying cancer-suspicious abnormalities that can be left undetected, Lunit has a direct impact on patients’ lives. The advanced AI software, in particular, requires the highest levels of reliability and stability. That’s why the company partnered with the HPE OEM program to acquire HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers as the hardware foundation for its solution.
