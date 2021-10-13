CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Poem with a Refrain from LeRoy Chatfield”

By Frank Bidart
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night after midnight, or would that be today? unable to sleep,. You feel less woe that we do not change when you watch. addiction. The screenwriter who cannot sell a screenplay. latches on to the rich ex-movie-goddess. dreaming of a comeback. He is doing it only until he. can...

lithub.com

The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: A Poem for a Fall Weekend

I’m bad at seasons: Sometimes I jump into one weeks too early, only to later realize it’s passed me by. This fall could pass us all by. Time, we’ve all learned, goes both quickly and slowly in a pandemic, and before we know it, parts of the country will see snow. The news cycle beckons, but this weekend, we give you permission to slow down. Take a healthy break from your devices and breathe in some crisp air.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Listen to a 1962 recording of Sylvia Plath reading “Daddy.”

The poem is spoken by a girl with an Electra complex. The father died while she thought he was God. Her case is complicated by the fact that her father was also a Nazi and her mother very possibly part Jewish. In the daughter the two strains marry and paralyze each other—she has to act out the awful little allegory once over before she is free of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are some poetic ways to respond to annoying work emails.

During a recent passive scrolling session on Twitter, I found this tweet from way back in early 2019—yes, it was a long passive scrolling session, but I’m trying to make something of it here—in which Devin Gael Kelly jokes that Rilke’s “[I’m not sure yet when]” was “the original out of office reply.” It’s funny because it’s true: “I’m not sure yet when/ you’ll have my response,” the poem begins. It’s concise, to the point, and followed by a breathtaking image: “Above, alone, in the vineyard, someone/ is already talking with the earth.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pitchfork

Crimson Poem

Since 2017, the prolific Chinese artist Yikii has been releasing albums that have become increasingly robust and difficult to pin down. Initial records like ❀ [no pain] and Gentle Nightmare were sketch-like, with curious dabbles into glitch, ambient, industrial pop, and various beat-driven ephemera. 2019’s Flower’s Grave, released on the inimitable Shanghai label Genome 6.66Mbp, proved a breakthrough: Yikii tastefully employed post-club collage aesthetics to create a gothic spectacle. Red Crimson is her most fully-realized album since, and it serves up an enthralling blend of dread and beauty that feels quintessentially her own.
WORLD
Literary Hub

How Rita Dove Cultivates Her “Island of the Mind”

This is Thresholds, a series of conversations with writers about experiences that completely turned them upside down, disoriented them in their lives, changed them, and changed how and why they wanted to write. Hosted by Jordan Kisner, author of the new essay collection, Thin Places, and brought to you by Lit Hub Radio.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Scary Poems to Read in the Dark

Welcome, my ghosts and ghouls. Gather around the fire, close now; it keeps the chill of the night away. You came to this post because you wanted to see and hear things that will scare you. Things that will raise the hairs on the back of your neck and make you doubt your senses. You’ve come to the right place.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Marguerite Duras on Finding Stories Everywhere

The following is adapted from Marguerite Duras’ Writing and first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. I’d like to tell a story that I first told to Michelle Porte, who had made a film about me. At the time, I was in what we might call a state of expenditure in the “little” house that is attached to the main house. I was alone. I was waiting for Michelle Porte in that state of expenditure. I often stay alone like that in calm, empty places. A long time. And it was in that silence, on that day, that I suddenly saw and heard, on the wall, very near me, the final moments in the life of a common fly.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Famous Writers’ Houses: A Taxonomy

Do you remember the game MASH? If not, it was a weirdly entertaining pen-and-paper fortune-telling game—huge in middle school—in which you and your friends gave yourself various options that were then selected by, essentially, random (the number of letters in your name, the number of dashes or swirls your friend could make on the paper before you said stop; any human-powered number-generation system would work). Categories were endless (partners, pets, jobs, number of children, etc.) but it was the titular options of MASH that told you where you were going to live: in a Mansion, Apartment, Shack, or House. Like a horoscope, these categories are vague enough to be relatively predictive. Anything can be a mansion if you want it to be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
