CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Fujifilm launches its first wide-format Instax Link smartphone printer

By S. Dent
Engadget
 5 days ago

Fujifilm has revealed a new Instax printer that supports its wider, more Polaroid-like film. The Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer is designed to connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth and print out camera roll photos that are twice as wide as the credit card-sized images from the original Instax mini Link printer. It also allows you to directly transfer and print images from Fujifilm's X-S10 mirrorless camera, with no need for a smartphone.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
fujirumors.com

LEAKED: Instax Link Wide Printer Product Images and Description

The product images and description of the upcoming Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Printer have bow been leaked. Instax Link Wide Printer (coming soon): AmazonUS / BHphoto / Adorama. A new addition to the INSTAX product lineup is the Instax Link WIDE smartphone printer!!. This exciting wide-format smartphone printer has an...
ELECTRONICS
shop-eat-surf.com

Equip Launches Its First Product

You can download the Equip app, choose the location, time and product, then grab the gear at the Equip Station. Courtesy of Equip. Equip announced the launch of its first product, an autonomous self-service rental solution for Stand Up Paddle, at “The Paddle Sports Show” in Lyon, France. How does...
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $70, Get a Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for $59.95 Shipped – Today Only

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 is touted as the best instant camera so far, and you can get one for $59.95 shipped, today only, originally $69.95. This is the first entry model to feature the “Automatic Exposure” function, in which the device automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and then optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the condition. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujifilm#Smartphone#Printer#Camera#Polaroid#Instax Natural#Instax Link
TrendHunter.com

Wide-Format Mobile Printers

Japanese photography brand Fujifilm has announced the release of the 'Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer' -- the company's newest mobile printer that offers users more extensive, wide-format printing options. Much like the brand's 'Instax Mini Link,' the 'Instax Wide' can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth, where users can...
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

Palm is about to launch its first new product in three years

(Pocket-lint) - Palm has taken to Twitter to tease a new product announcement set to take place on 26 October. Sadly, for long-time Palm fans, we wouldn't recommend setting your hopes too high. Looking at the teaser tweet - which reads "Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT Neo2 smartphone launched globally

The Realme GT Neo2 launched in China last month and now the handset is launching globally, it will be available in a range of countries including India and Europe and more. The handset comes with the same specifications as the Chinese version and pricing for the device in India will start at INR 31,999.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
bitcoinist.com

Rollbit Becomes First Ever Casino to Launch its Own NFTs

Press release: Cryptocurrency casino Rollbit launches pioneering new non-fungible tokens, granted special features for its users. October 11th, Willemstad, CURACAO, 2021 – Rollbit is excited to become the first crypto casino to launch innovative utility Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Rollbots are Rollbit’s branded NFTs, allowing individuals to own a part of the casino and receive a share of the profits from certain areas, as well as becoming a VIP which boasts a variety of benefits.
GAMBLING
Engadget

HTC’s Vive Flow is a $499 lightweight VR headset built for entertainment and wellness

HTC is today launching a lightweight headset designed to split the difference between a standalone VR headset and a personal cinema. The HTC Vive Flow is a pair of glasses weighing just 189 grams (6.6 ounces) which pair with a smartphone to let you play some VR content or simply watch TV. It’s marketed as both a piece of tech to keep you entertained and a device to help you improve your mental wellbeing.
ELECTRONICS
gamepolar.com

Nothing Might Launch its Personal Smartphone Subsequent Yr

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei began a startup known as Nothing final 12 months. They dropped their first product within the type of true-wireless earbuds. The corporate acquired Important’s branding, which began suggesting {that a} smartphone is likely to be on the horizon. A Future Nothing Telephone with Snapdragon Chip Might...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

ICYMI: The Apple Watch Series 7 makes the most of its bigger screen

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This week, we’ve got our regular gadget reviews plus our thoughts on...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Nothing will launch a smartphone next year

Given the company was pretty much at the height of its success last year, it was almost shocking that OnePlus would suddenly lose its co-founder out of the blue. Of course, Carl Pei left OnePlus on good terms, at least publicly speaking, to found his own hardware company, amusingly named “Nothing.” It was largely expected that Nothing would make its own phone, but that hasn’t come to pass just yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, though, and the Nothing Phone could finally turn into something by 2022.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Valve specialist PrimaLuna launches its first-ever hybrid amp

Dutch audio electronic company PrimaLuna has announced the EVO 300, a new addition to its 12-strong EvoLution range of accessibly priced valve amplifiers and the first amp in the brand’s 18-year history not to have an entirely valve-based design. Designed in collaboration with Floyd Design (the solid-state design arm of...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Sony's impressive WH-1000XM4s fall back to an all-time low of $248

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones received one of Engadget's highest review scores ever...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple’s HomePod mini lineup adds three new colors

Apple will soon offer the HomePod mini in three new colors. Announced during the company's Unleased event on Monday, the new yellow, orange and blue colorways will join the existing white and space gray models in November. The price will remain unchanged at $99 in the US. Apple first announced...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for October 2021: Cheap sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
WORLD
Engadget

IKEA is working on a Spotify-enabled speaker that doubles as a lamp

Ikea may soon release a new Bluetooth "Vappeby" speaker with a couple of interesting twists, according to an FCC filing spotted by The Verge. It also functions as a lamp, for one thing, with an integrated 2700K bulb. More interestingly, it could be the first Bluetooth speaker with a Spotify Tap button that lets you quickly resume your music from where you last left off.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy