Fujifilm launches its first wide-format Instax Link smartphone printer

Given the company was pretty much at the height of its success last year, it was almost shocking that OnePlus would suddenly lose its co-founder out of the blue. Of course, Carl Pei left OnePlus on good terms, at least publicly speaking, to found his own hardware company, amusingly named “Nothing.” It was largely expected that Nothing would make its own phone, but that hasn’t come to pass just yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, though, and the Nothing Phone could finally turn into something by 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 HOURS AGO