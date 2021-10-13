CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Letter to the editor: Masking in schools

By Moss Brennan
 5 days ago

The Ashe County Board of Education is fearful and confused. Because of this, critical, health-impacting decisions are being made based on incomplete information and unfounded assumptions. Concluding without evidence that masking deserves the credit for positive data trends, fearful of backlash from certain parties and unwilling to put the rights of their constituents first, the Board extended their mandate over masks in our schools.

