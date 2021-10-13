CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted Tuesday when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal. The game resumed about 20 minutes later and Poland held on to win 1-0. Poland took the lead in...

