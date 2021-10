George Clooney in 1997 took on the function of the caped crusader for the film Batman & Robin. Though the film had a reasonable assortment on the field workplace, it obtained usually adverse evaluations and is usually thought-about to be one of many worst movies ever made. Since then, Clooney hasn’t reprised his function because the darkish knight. Recently, on the particular screening of his film Tender Bar, the actor joked about how he wasn’t requested to reprise his function together with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck within the 2022 film The Flash and stated that he would by no means let his spouse Amal Clooney watch Batman & Robin.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO