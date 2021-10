Steelers tackle Zach Banner returned to practice last week and he feels like the time has come for him to be added to the active roster. Banner went on injured reserve ahead of the season opener after experiencing what he called a setback in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL. Banner can be activated this week or next week and he said on Thursday that he doesn’t think he needs any more time out of action.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO