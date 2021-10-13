LETTER: In search of 'good government'

Do you know that abortion is the leading cause of death in the U.S.? Our media focuses intensely and understandably on the victims of storms, military tragedies and alleged crimes. However, since Hurricane Ida swept ashore in Louisiana recently, 14,172 babies have been aborted in the US (multiplying the rate of 2,362 per day in the U.S. times six). This works out to 862,130 abortions per year in the U.S., making abortion by far the leading cause of death in our country. (Heart disease ranks second at 659,041, followed by cancer at 599,601.) Here’s a related fact: The CDC reports that over 21,000 infants died in the U.S. in 2018. This works out to 57 per day, which is obviously tragic. But 41 times more babies die from abortion each day than from all other causes combined. If 2,362 babies were to die today from any cause other than abortion, Americans would be appropriately appalled and demand that our elected officials do something to end such a tragedy. In protests against the Texas law and other pro-life legislation, I have often seen people carrying signs declaring, “my body, my choice.” Of course, a preborn baby cannot say the same. Here’s what I don’t get. Women scream “my body, my choice,” which they are free to believe, but when the government tells us you must be vaccinated, suddenly “my body, my choice” no longer matters? It seems our freedoms are only based on what the government deems important. It’s fair to say both subjects are important. If the phrase “my body, my choice” works for one, then why not for both?

