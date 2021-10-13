CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

LETTER: In search of 'good government'

Daily News Of Newburyport
 5 days ago

We hear a phrase all the time: “Good government.” It often appears in the words of a politician claiming that just one more project or one more line item will solve all of our problems. Many who have lived through these promises of change know the hard truth: Words and...

www.newburyportnews.com

Florida Times-Union

Letters: Gundy confused about role of government

This is a response to the editorial by Pastor R.L. Gundy in the Times-Union titled, "Taking care of our own." Pastor Gundy calls for people to support President Biden's Build Back Better plan, a social program to help aid families and reduce poverty. [Gundy] goes on to say that parts of this program are what "the role of government is set out to do," which is “the true meaning of living out the ideal of ‘loving thy neighbor.’”
POLITICS
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Time to streamline county government

Dave Ball has conjured up ghosts of Government Study Commissions past to convince us the question to establish another one on the November ballot has no merit (Sept. 26, "New form of government not change we need"). He seems to be under the misconception that Pennsylvania counties are governments. They...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
AL.com

Opinion: Biden proposal anything but good government

Good government is a phrase some have used to describe a right-sized, efficient government, true to how our founding fathers meant government to be. Thomas Jefferson once said, “the care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the only legitimate object of good government.”. The Biden administration’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Law penalizes government employees in retirement

I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devasting effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $498 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress.
LAW
George Washington
The Post and Courier

Letter: People must better understand government

The recent guest column by Brian Allfrey titled, “Why we need a community forum,” ends with a plea to get involved with local journalism. I offer the following comments in that spirit. I am in general agreement with much of this article; I disagree with some of it. It states...
POLITICS
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Backing Hall for School Committee

I’m delighted to share my enthusiastic support of Sarah Hall for the School Committee. Her resume evidences solid experience, background and community service that will be of significant benefit to the School Committee and the students and families of Newburyport. Beyond that, however, is my personal experience as a concerned...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Councilor takes issue with Tontar's actions

I have not endorsed any candidate, and will not serve under whomever is the next mayor. Still, having been involved, I must correct a false impression given by a recent letter to the editor titled “Tontar understands infrastructure needs.”. Two years ago, Councilor Charlie Tontar was the chief opponent to...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Tontar has 'broader experience' for the job

The good news is that whether Charlie Tontar or Sean Reardon wins the November election, we will have a good mayor. They are both great people to know and like, but alas, we can’t have both, and so we need to choose. To be upfront about this, I will vote...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Tontar is 'candidate with vision'

Much has been said on these pages about Charlie Tontar’s being a candidate with experience, and that experience matters. While I agree wholeheartedly with that assessment, I also see Charlie as a candidate with vision, which I see as equally important, even essential. Having supported Tontar as my Ward 4...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: Texas needs leaders who want to govern sensibly

Hail Caesar! Gov. Greg Abbott has used his emergency powers to decree that no private business may require that its employees or customers be vaccinated and that laws contrary to his decree are void. First, this turns the rationale for emergency powers on its head. The declaration is supposed to...
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
Pocono Record

Letter: Thomas Yanac is a good coroner

Thomas Yanac has made sweeping positive changes over the course of his first term as our Monroe County coroner, bringing us a new level of professionalism and efficiency. There is no longer high turnover with staff. The office runs on budget, so tax dollars are preserved. Yanac has implemented technological updates and prioritized communicating with the state to ensure efficient processing of documentation. He is the voice for those who can no longer speak and serves all families and loved ones with dignity and respect.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Kelcourse 'best candidate to lead the city'

I watched last week’s Amesbury mayoral debate with much anticipation. I listened politely as both candidates talked about their experiences growing up in Amesbury and their ties to the city. I listened respectfully as both cited their experience with government, one on the local level as mayor and the other...
AMESBURY, MA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: An anti-abortion government can have horrid results

Regarding "Missouri governor tries new tactic in ongoing attempt to shut down Planned Parenthood" (Oct. 4): Texas, Alabama and Missouri should take heed. Banning abortion creates a dystopian world. The late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu banned contraception and abortions to increase the population. A woman could not inform her husband or family or friends of her desire for an abortion because any accomplice would face many years in prison.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
americanbar.org

Atrocities Prevention & Response: A Good Governance Blueprint

From the recommendations of the 2008 Genocide Prevention Task Force, to the creation of the Atrocities Prevention Board and the adoption in 2019 of the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act, the United States has developed an important institutional framework for atrocity prevention over the past decade. There remains significant work to be done, however, to re-prioritize efforts to strengthen atrocity prevention policies and toolkits.
POLITICS
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Freedoms based on what government deems important

Do you know that abortion is the leading cause of death in the U.S.? Our media focuses intensely and understandably on the victims of storms, military tragedies and alleged crimes. However, since Hurricane Ida swept ashore in Louisiana recently, 14,172 babies have been aborted in the US (multiplying the rate of 2,362 per day in the U.S. times six). This works out to 862,130 abortions per year in the U.S., making abortion by far the leading cause of death in our country. (Heart disease ranks second at 659,041, followed by cancer at 599,601.) Here’s a related fact: The CDC reports that over 21,000 infants died in the U.S. in 2018. This works out to 57 per day, which is obviously tragic. But 41 times more babies die from abortion each day than from all other causes combined. If 2,362 babies were to die today from any cause other than abortion, Americans would be appropriately appalled and demand that our elected officials do something to end such a tragedy. In protests against the Texas law and other pro-life legislation, I have often seen people carrying signs declaring, “my body, my choice.” Of course, a preborn baby cannot say the same. Here’s what I don’t get. Women scream “my body, my choice,” which they are free to believe, but when the government tells us you must be vaccinated, suddenly “my body, my choice” no longer matters? It seems our freedoms are only based on what the government deems important. It’s fair to say both subjects are important. If the phrase “my body, my choice” works for one, then why not for both?
U.S. POLITICS
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: What she looks for in a candidate

I am a Newburyport resident with two school-aged children. I am someone who cares about our community, that our students are offered an outstanding public education, that our streets, sidewalks and parks are well-maintained, that we prioritize affordable housing options for our residents, support our local businesses so that they can thrive, and that we are a city who is welcoming to all.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Trying to make a good decision

We can all agree that taking an existing life is immoral and against the law. Trey Coley Lusk’s letter to the editor ("Faith breeds diverse opinion," Sept. 28) states, “There is no universal moral consensus regarding when life actually begins.”. The two poles of defining when life begins are conception...
SCIENCE
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Reardon has 'passion for our town'

I am writing to encourage voters in Newburyport to join me in voting for Sean Reardon as mayor. I am the president of the Newburyport Girls Basketball Association (NGBA), and I first had the pleasure of getting to know Sean in his role as a volunteer youth basketball coach. Sean...
NEWBURYPORT, MA

