Netflix signs film partnership with Sy

By Nik Roseveare
 6 days ago

Netflix has agreed a multi-year feature film deal with actor and comedian Omar Sy. The deal will see Sy’s Paris and LA based production company develop original movies for Netflix, with Sy starring in and acting as executive producer on the projects. Sy commenting: “I have experienced Netflix’s collaboration with...

uncrazed.com

Regé-Jean Page Starring In Netflix Heist Film

Regé-Jean Page will star in Netflix‘s next heist thriller film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new project will be written and directed by Noah Hawley. He will also produce the feature alongside Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Mike Larocca. Further plot and cast details are being kept firmly under...
MOVIES
Esquire

The Best Korean Films to Stream on Netflix Tonight

There's really no other way to put this: If you're any type of cinephile and you're not watching Korean cinema by now, you're behind. Far behind. And we're not talking about Parasite (though it is an unimpeachably good place to start!) or a few episodes of Squid Game. We want you to embrace the entire industry.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Lupin Star Omar Sy Signs Massive Netflix Movie Deal

Omar Sy, who plays the titular master thief in Netflix's popular heist series "Lupin," will be involved in several new features at the streaming platform. The French actor has signed a multi-year film deal with Netflix, where his Paris and Los Angeles-based production company will develop original films for the streamer. Sy will also star in these new projects and serve as an executive producer.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

‘Lupin’ Actor Omar Sy Lands Multi-Year Film Deal With Netflix

French actor and Lupin star Omar Sy has inked a multi-year feature film deal with Netflix, which enlists Sy’s Paris and L.A.-based production company Korokoro to produce original projects for the streaming service. The new endeavor, which is Netflix’s first deal with a French filmmaker, will see Sy as both...
MOVIES
Person
Laurent Lafitte
Person
Omar Sy
Person
George Kay
The Tab

The Netflix awards: The shows and films which broke huge records on the platform

Netflix can be quite private with the statistics and figures about its most popular shows, only sometimes revealing which records have been broken by the biggest titles being spoken about at the time. In February 2020, Netflix rolled out the top 10 feature, which records how titles are performing, quite clearly for the audience. This not only gave us a tiny insight into who was watching what, and how popular shows are, but also gave us huge FOMO if you’d never heard of what was in the top spot. Smart Netflix, real smart.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Austria’s Oscar Selection; Wayne Rooney Amazon Doc; Omar Sy Netflix Pact; EFA Debut Nominees — Global Briefs

Austria Selects Great Freedom For Oscars Austria has selected Sebastian Meise’s Great Freedom as its official submission for Best International Feature Film for the 94th Academy Awards. Set in post-war Germany, the movie tells the story of Hans who is imprisoned time and time again for being homosexual. Due to Paragraph 175, which prohibited homosexual acts in Germany, his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed. The one steady relationship in his life becomes his long-time cellmate, Viktor (Georg Friedrich), a convicted murderer. The film stars Franz Rogowski (Victoria) and Berlinale Silver Bear awardee Georg Friedrich (The Piano Teacher) in leading roles, with...
MOVIES
NME

10 brilliant Black films to watch on Netflix

Each month, Netflix fills up our watchlist with a stream of freshly added titles – from nostalgic ’90s throwbacks to brand new blockbusters. Danny Boyle Beatles romcom? Check. Legally Blonde 2? You got it. Jake Gyllenhaal thriller? That’s here as well. But as it’s currently Black History Month, we thought we’d highlight some of the streamer’s best films that put Black faces at the forefront. Go seek these out!
TV & VIDEOS
Beaver County Times

Netflix film starring Christian Bale seeks extras for Pittsburgh filming

PITTSBURGH — A Netflix feature film starring Oscar-winner Christian Bale ("The Dark Knight," "The Fighter") and Harry Melling ("The Queen’s Gambit") seeks paid extras for filming to take place in Pittsburgh. The film will be directed by Scott Cooper ("Crazy Heart), who worked with Bale on "Out of the Furnace,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Paris#French
Black Enterprise

Niija Kuykendall Named Vice President of Netflix’ Film Division

Former Warner Bros. executive Niija Kuykendall, one of the instrumental forces behind Judas and The Black Messiah, has been named the new vice president of film at Netflix. After 13 years on the production side at Warner, Kuykendall is being tasked with building a team that will be responsible for developing original mid-range films for the streaming platform, Variety reports. The goal is to put the company in a better position to compete with the wide array of original content being released by the growing number of on-demand digital services.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
Country
France
Movies
Netflix
Celebrities
flickprime.com

Nina Dobrev unveils trailer of her Netflix film ‘Love Hard’; Watch

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is about to convey the romantic but enjoyable vibe throughout this Holiday season together with her new Netflix rom-com, Love Hard. The actor had earlier teased the movie and even shared her official look. She just lately unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film and launched followers to her not-so-good-at-dating character Natalie.
MOVIES
Advanced Television

Studio Ghibli’s Earwig and the Witch on Netflix

Netflix has announced that the latest animated film from the celebrated Studio Ghibli, Earwig and the Witch, will become available on the platform globally (excluding US & Japan) from November 18th. Netflix already boasts a catalogue of 21 films from Studio Ghibli, including classics such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

OLD The 43 best original films to watch on Netflix, ranked

Having established itself as a power-house of binge TV, Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies.But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s a countdown of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix UK.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.If you are looking for a streaming platform alternative, you can access unlimited movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Click...
TV SHOWS
udiscovermusic.com

Andrea Bocelli Signs Global Partnership With Universal Music Group

Andrea Bocelli, one of the world’s most celebrated singers, today announced an exclusive and expanded global recording agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG), the world’s leading music company. The strategic global partnership sees Andrea Bocelli signing directly to Universal Music Group for the first time and significantly expands his historic relationship with Decca and UMG, which have distributed his albums for over 25 years through their longstanding relationship with Sugar Music.
UEFA
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES

