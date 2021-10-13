Erik Brady: Bills weren't spared from October Surprise

The Buffalo Bills delivered a statement win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and one thing is clear: the Bills are better than we thought. A rematch of the AFC Championship would always prove to be an interesting story arc. The Buffalo Bills were hoping to exorcise the demons from nine months earlier while simultaneously improving their record to 4-1. The Kansas City Chiefs — the winners of that playoff game back in January — were looking to get back on track and win back-to-back games. In doing so, they would reassert their dominance over one of the standout teams in the NFL so far.

