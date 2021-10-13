CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RADNOR, PA — Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) announced the recent grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 33,998 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Avantor Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Unaudited Revenues

RADNOR, PA — Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) has recently provided preliminary unaudited revenue estimates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, in conjunction with proposed Masterflex® debt financing transactions. Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Revenues. Revenue of $1.83 billion, increasing 14.3%; organic growth of 10.2%. “Our third quarter revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Progress on Worldwide Commercial Scale Development of ZYESAMI

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP announced recently that a revised Investigational New Drug module on the manufacturing of ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), containing documentation that confirmed Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is prepared to supply ZYESAMI on a commercial scale. This module will now be used as part of the FDA’s rolling review process supporting the New Drug Application for ZYESAMI.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
Radnor Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Centinel Spine Wins Second Consecutive Spine Technology Award

WEST CHESTER, PA — Centinel Spine®, LLC announced it recently won a 2021 Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology Award for its new Angled Endplate implants for the prodisc® L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement System. This represents the second consecutive year in winning the Spine Technology Award, also winning in 2020 for its two-level indication approval by the FDA for the prodisc® L system. The 13th Annual Spine Technology Awards recognize exemplary and innovative spine surgery technologies developed to improve spine care. Centinel Spine was presented and accepted the award during the North American Spine Society (NASS) 36th Annual Meeting (September 29-October 2, 2021, Boston, MA).
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Merck and Ridgeback’s EUA Application for COVID-19 Oral Treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an upcoming meeting of its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) to discuss Merck and Ridgeback’s request for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for molnupiravir, an investigational antiviral drug to treat COVID-19. On Nov. 30, the advisory committee will meet to discuss the available data supporting the use of molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults who have tested positive for COVID-19, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Cabaletta Bio Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data for PLA2R-CAART

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA) announced that data from in vitro studies supporting the early preclinical validation of PLA2R-Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor T (CAART) cell candidates will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021. The data will be presented as an oral abstract by Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine and co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and co-founder at Cabaletta Bio at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 being held virtually from November 4-7, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Stock Option#Pharmaceuticals#The Board Of Directors#Stock Options#Marinus Pharmaceuticals#Mrns#Company#Nasdaq Listing Rule#The Common Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
MyChesCo

Recro Reports Inducement Grants for New Staff

EXTON, PA — Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) announced the recent expansion of its team through the addition of new employees to support product development, business development, quality, technical operations, functional support roles and to enhance leadership in the company’s San Diego operations. Notably, Recro has appointed Tim Bourque as...
BUSINESS
The Press

eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that on October 6, 2021, pursuant to the terms previously announced by eHealth on September 23, 2021, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted two inducement stock options to Fran Soistman, an employee of eHealth, Inc. who has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of eHealth, Inc. effective November 1, 2021. The first stock option (the "Time-Based Option") relates to 100,000 shares of the common stock of eHealth, Inc., and the second stock option (the "Performance-Based Option") also relates to 100,000 shares of the common stock of eHealth, Inc. Each of the Time-Based Option and the Performance-Based Option has a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of eHealth, Inc.'s common stock on the date of grant. Subject to continued service through the applicable vesting date (and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment), the Time-Based Option will be subject to vesting over four years, with 25% of the Time-Based Option vesting on the first anniversary of the date of his commencement of employment, and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent three years. The Performance-Based Option will become eligible to vest based on the achievement of stock price goals, and will then vest on the earlier of the first anniversary of the date that the hurdle was met or the fourth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued service through the vesting date (and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment). Each of the Time-Based Option and Performance-Based Option will be granted under eHealth Inc.'s 2021 Inducement Plan and will otherwise be subject to the terms and conditions of an option agreement thereunder.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Favorable Safety Report for ZYESAMI (aviptadil)

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRx) (NASDAQ: NRXP) recently provided a safety update on ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. In its second scheduled analysis, the study’s Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns, after reviewing a total of 231 patients, and recommended continued enrollment.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
city-countyobserver.com

EPA Announces 2021 EE Local Grants

EPA announced up to $3 million in funding for locally-focused environmental education grants under the Environmental Education (EE) Local Grant Program. EPA will award grants in each of EPA’s 10 Regions, for no less than $50,000 and no more than $100,000 each, for a total of 30-40 grants nationwide. The 2021 Requests for Application (RFA) notice is now posted on www.grants.gov. Applications are due Dec. 6, 2021. Applicants should choose the RFA that is for the location of the project. EPA’s Office of Environmental Education will also host two webinars on how to write a competitive application and to address commonly asked questions related to the 2021 EE Local Grants RFA.
ENVIRONMENT
MyChesCo

Baudax Bio Reports Inducement Grant

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced that the Compensation Committee of Baudax Bio’s Board of Directors recently approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 242,688 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units covering 79,385 shares of Baudax Bio’s common stock to 22 newly-hired employees, with a grant date of September 30, 2021.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Vanguard Expands Active Roster with Launch of Core-Plus Bond Fund

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard has launched the actively managed Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund, which seeks to offer clients a broadly diversified, single-fund, core fixed income portfolio invested primarily in U.S. Treasury, mortgage-backed, and other U.S. investment-grade securities. In addition, the fund may invest beyond the U.S. investment-grade bond market in areas such as high-yield corporate securities and emerging markets debt of all credit quality ratings.
VALLEY FORGE, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy