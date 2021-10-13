CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutelsat’s Sat.tv makes progress in MENA

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year Eutelsat released its Sat.tv set-top box in the MENA region. The idea was to make it easy for viewers to arrange the hundreds of free-to-view channels available into simple to use menu options complete with channel logos and images. Most pay-TV operators have been doing this for years,...

advanced-television.com

Advanced Television

More bidders for Eutelsat?

The bid for Eutelsat by businessman Patrick Drahi, rejected by the satellite company, might well trigger other bidders to enter the picture. Sami Kassab, equity analyst at investment bank Exane/BNPP, poses some interesting suggestions as to potential rival bidders to Drahi. Kassab argues that the key to anyone’s success in...
INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
WORLD
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Bank: “Video game spend remains robust”

Media analysts from investment bank Berenberg, ahead of a major Video Gaming Conference they are hosting in November, say that the video game market has pulled back sharply in recent weeks, with the average share in their coverage down 13 per cent in the last month and c20 per cent in the year-to-date.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Survey: 50% don’t know difference between 4G and 5G

A report on the UK take-up of 5G telecom services from analysts at Deloitte says that since the launch of 5G back in 2019 only about 5 per cent of consumers have adopted 5G plans. More worrying, says Deloitte, is that over 50 per cent of respondents said they didn’t...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL
Advanced Television

UK music industry calls for Government post-pandemic action

This Is Music 2021, the annual report from UK Music, which represents the collective interests of the production side of UK’s commercial music industry, reveals the devastating impact of Covid-19, which wiped out 69,000 jobs – one in three of the total workforce. Launching the report, UK Music called on...
WORLD
Advanced Television

AsiaSat takes stake in One Click Go Live

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), the Asia satellite solutions provider, has acquired a strategic stake in One Click Go Live, a company incorporated in Hong Kong and specialised in video live streaming services and solutions. “I am excited to announce a strategic investment in One Click Go Live, which...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Report: Cord-cutting continues to hurt Taiwan pay-TV

The total pay-TV service revenue in Taiwan is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5 per cent from $1.18 billion in 2020 to $1.15 billion in 2025 due to the accelerated cord cutting trend in the country and falling pay-TV average revenue per user (ARPU), according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

India: Pokémon on Voot Kids

Indian content platform Voot Kids has announced the addition of popular anime franchise Pokémon to its line-up in India. Voot Kids is now offering 21 movies and over 10,000+ minutes of Pokémon Anime series episodic content in India. Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD (Voot Select, Voot Kids) & International Business...
MOVIES
AFP

Sri Lanka reverses organic farming drive as tea suffers

Sri Lanka on Tuesday backed down from ambitious plans to become the world's first completely organic farming nation, reversing a ban on imports of chemical fertiliser. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had imposed a total ban on agrochemicals in May, saying he wanted to make Sri Lankan farming 100 percent organic. Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana said Tuesday that the change of course was to help growers of Ceylon tea, exports of which are worth $1.3 billion annually for the island nation. "Considering the fact that there has been a quality drop in tea that was produced in factories, the government has taken the decision to import sulphate of ammonia," Pathirana told reporters in Colombo.
AGRICULTURE
News 8 WROC

Climate report: Africa’s rare glaciers soon to disappear

The new report seizes on the shrinking glaciers of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda as symbols of the rapid and widespread changes to come. “Their current retreat rates are higher than the global average. If this continues, it will lead to total deglaciation by the 2040s,” it says.
ENVIRONMENT

