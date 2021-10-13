CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: The topsy-turvy job market

Daily News Of Newburyport
 5 days ago

You don’t need to check results of the latest business survey to know many retailers and restaurants in the region are understaffed, but not by choice. The “help wanted” signs went up throughout the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, as the pandemic restrictions loosened and hiring starting picking up. But, rather than streaming back to the same jobs they held before, many people are changing fields or seeking jobs that pay more than before.

