A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan's steppe at 0436 GMT, according to footage broadcast live by Russia's Roscosmos space agency. Shipenko appeared distressed but smiling as he exited the capsule, waving his hand to cameras before being carried off by medical workers for an examination. Peresild, who plays the film's starring role and was selected from some 3,000 applicants, was extracted from the capsule to applause and a bouquet of flowers.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO