GLEN ROCK — The search for a missing borough man ended tragically when his body was recovered from the ocean on Thursday, police said on Friday. Authorities had been looking since Monday for 26-year-old Kiariff Alston, who was last seen by his family the day before. He told his mother he was leaving home to buy gas, and he was expected to report to work at The Home Depot in Paterson.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO