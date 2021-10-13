CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

United against higher spending, centrist Democrats don't agree on what to cut or keep

By Our Sponsors
Kansas Public Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic leaders on Capitol Hill have set the end of October as the time frame to nail down an agreement on a scaled-back version of President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda. After initially setting the price tag at $3.5 trillion over 10 years to enact sweeping health care, climate, education and child care policies, disagreements between progressives, who make up the bulk of the party's members, and two key Senate moderates mean some tough choices will need to be made to fashion a bill that can clear both chambers.

kansaspublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
mediaite.com

‘No problem!’ Joe Biden Laughs at Reporter Suggestion He Get Bernie and Manchin Together to ‘Hash it Out’ at White House

President Joe Biden had a good laugh and a snappy quip when a reporter suggested inviting Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders to the White House for a hashing-out session. The president spoke to reporters briefly after he arrived on the South Lawn Friday evening, and he was repeatedly asked about the state of the negotiations on his Build Back Better agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic Caucus#Capitol Hill#D Ariz#Senate Budget Committee#Republican#The Democratic Party#House
The Independent

Biden's dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Dems

It's Washington s enduring question: What does Joe Manchin want?But increasingly the answer is crystal clear. The conservative West Virginia Democrat wants to dismantle President Joe Biden s proposed climate change strategies and social services expansion in ways that are simply unacceptable for most in his party.So the question becomes less about what Manchin wants and more about whether Biden can bring him, the party's other centrist senators and its progressives to middle ground and salvage his once-sweeping $3.5 trillion proposal from collapse. As the White House pushes its Democratic allies on Capitol Hill to wrap...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Kyrsten Sinema's poll numbers should terrify her

The left-leaning group Data For Progress on Thursday released genuinely brutal poll numbers for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), whose very public role in holding up President Biden's agenda is clearly not wearing well with her state's primary electorate. The survey of likely voters for her 2024 Democratic Senate primary showed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy