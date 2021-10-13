CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intelsat “steals billions” claims SES

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Last week it was an Intelsat motion to its bankruptcy court that accused SES of being “on a warpath” as far as its allegations over SES claims concerning how the FCC’s C-band incentive payments were concerned. SES responded on October 11th with a detailed rebuttal saying it had proposed “numerous...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Intelsat talks PaxEx implications of planned Intelsat Unified Network

Intelsat has divulged further details about it planned nextgen “unified global 5G” network strategy, saying it intends to operate roughly a dozen software-defined satellites to support a multi-orbit, multi-layer, multi-band network which will be integrated with terrestrial technologies and — specific to aero — will ensure an “everything-connected” airline passenger experience.
INDUSTRY
Advanced Television

Spacecom vs Intelsat gets heated

Back in 2013 Israeli satellite operator Spacecom (which owns the AMOS craft) and Intelsat agreed a mutually acceptable frequency coordination of the pair’s various satellites focusing on Spacecom’s AMOS craft at 65 degrees East. Intelsat’s affected satellites were at 62, 64, 66 and 68.5 degrees East. Intelsat agreed to compensate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Betting on flexibility: Intelsat’s post-bankruptcy growth strategy

SpaceNews spoke with Samer Halawi, Intelsat’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, to learn more about the satellite giant’s post-restructuring growth strategy. Intelsat is devising a transformational business plan for after it emerges from bankruptcy restructuring later this year, including a big bet on software-defined satellites and potentially its...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ses#Intelsat Us Llc#Recovery Model#Arp
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS
Advanced Television

Huawei foresees 5Gigaverse Society

During the 12th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) 2021, Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Solution, delivered a keynote speech in which he addressed ‘Innovation for 5Gigaverse Society’. “5G is developing rapidly worldwide, with more than 170 networks built and nearly 500 million users developed within two years,” he noted....
CELL PHONES
Advanced Television

Bank: Liberty Global rated ‘BUY’

Investment analysts at Jefferies have looked at Liberty Global and adjusted its model for the company – taking into account recent news from Poland, Switzerland and the UK – and rates the company a ‘BUY’. The bank states: “We update estimates, mostly for the shift of Poland into discontinued operations...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FCC
Advanced Television

Vodafone Spain reduces redundancy plan

Vodafone Spain has reduced the number of affected workers within its redundancy plan to 467 from the initial 515 in an attempt to reach an agreement with trade unions. The company is also open to outsourcing its 34 stores – set to be closed down – affecting some 237 employees.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Huawei calls for industry 5G cooperation

Huawei’s 12th annual Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) kicked off in Dubai with a keynote from the company’s Rotating Chairman, Ken Hu, in which he called on the ICT industry to get its technology, businesses and capabilities ready to take advantage of the opportunities offered by 5G. He spoke on...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Arianespace readies 36 OneWeb satellites for launch

A Soyuz rocket, operated by Arianespace, will launch 36 OneWeb satellites on October 14th from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome. They will be launched into a near-Polar orbit at a target height of 450 kms. Launch time is targeted for 6.40pm (local time). This flight will be the 61st for a Soyuz...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

Invesco alleges favouritism for Zee in Sony merger

The proposed merger between Sony India and Zee Entertainment has now seen a strongly-worded letter to shareholders from Invesco, a Zee major investor. The letter alleges that the terms of the draft agreement appeared to favour Zee’s founding family. This directly targeted at founder Subhash Chandra and his son, Zee’s CEO Punit Goenka.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Eutelsat’s Sat.tv makes progress in MENA

Last year Eutelsat released its Sat.tv set-top box in the MENA region. The idea was to make it easy for viewers to arrange the hundreds of free-to-view channels available into simple to use menu options complete with channel logos and images. Most pay-TV operators have been doing this for years,...
TV & VIDEOS
gcaptain.com

Intellian signs antenna supply agreement with SES for O3b mPOWER

New Intellian antennas will enable SES to deliver high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to diverse markets around the world. Press Release – Following a successful co-development phase, Intellian is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with leading content and connectivity satellite service provider SES to supply user terminals for SES’s high performance O3b mPOWER communications system. O3b mPOWER will extend and develop SES’s existing Ka-band Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) services, delivering low latency, high bandwidth connectivity at speeds ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second to customers across land, maritime and government markets around the world. This scale of services will be partly enabled by Intellian terminals.
ECONOMY
SpaceNews.com

SES CEO thinks satellite industry consolidation likely

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — The chief executive of satellite operator SES says consolidation of the satellite industry is more likely than ever to improve its overall return on investment, but that the structure of the industry might hinder such deals. Speaking at the Satellite Innovation conference here Oct. 5, Steve...
INDUSTRY
SpaceNews.com

OneWeb’s antenna supplier in South Korea inks $60 million deal with SES

Correction: Intellian will provide SES with Ka-band antennas, not Ku-band, under the deal announced Oct. 5. SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean antenna maker Intellian Technologies signed a supply deal worth 71.1 billion won ($60 million) with Luxembourg-based satellite fleet operator SES. Intellian announced Oct. 5 that it will provide...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

SES, Sirius TV beam DTH to Malaysia

SES and Sirius TV are working to beam DTH channels to Smart Digital International, the Malaysian DTH operator. The broadcaster has signed a multi-year contract with SES to deliver a new bouquet of satellite TV channels across Malaysia. Terms were not revealed. The Sirius Basic subscription package launched on October...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Sirius TV Partners With SES to Broadcast TV Channels Across Malaysia

LUXEMBOURG & CYBERJAYA, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021-- Sirius TV, a brand of Smart Digital International Sdn Bhd – the 2nd DTH (Direct-to-Home) operator in Malaysia – has signed a multi-year contract with SES, the leading global content connectivity solutions provider, to deliver a new bouquet of satellite TV channels across Malaysia.
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy