Intelsat “steals billions” claims SES

New Intellian antennas will enable SES to deliver high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to diverse markets around the world. Press Release – Following a successful co-development phase, Intellian is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with leading content and connectivity satellite service provider SES to supply user terminals for SES’s high performance O3b mPOWER communications system. O3b mPOWER will extend and develop SES’s existing Ka-band Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) services, delivering low latency, high bandwidth connectivity at speeds ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second to customers across land, maritime and government markets around the world. This scale of services will be partly enabled by Intellian terminals.
Comments / 0