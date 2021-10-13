Huawei calls for industry 5G cooperation

A lab trial using aggregated bands of 5G mmWave spectrum undertaken by Verizon, Samsung Electronics, and Qualcomm Technologies has reached upload speeds of 711 Mbps. “Our mmWave build is a critical differentiator, even as we drive towards massive and rapid expansion of our 5G service using our newly acquired mid-band spectrum, we are doubling down on our commitment to mmWave spectrum usage,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning for Verizon. “You will see us continue to expand our mmWave footprint to deliver game-changing experiences for the densest parts of our network and for unique enterprise solutions. We had over 17k mmWave cell sites at the end of last year and are on track to add 14k more in 2021, with over 30k sites on air by the end of this year, and we’ll keep building after that,” he added.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO