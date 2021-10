Are the Ottawa Senators finished their rebuild? According to general manager Pierre Dorion they are, who went so far as to say, “this is going to be the fun part. The rebuild’s done, now we’re stepping into another zone, I would call it.” The claim, while bold, isn’t unwarranted, especially after seeing how well many of their prospects have progressed over the past couple of seasons. The team is on the precipice of something big, and if they stay patient and stick to the plan that was set out when they began the rebuild, good things should start happening very soon.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO