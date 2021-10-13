University of Minnesota students redesign walker for younger users

On March 11, 2020, as I was sitting in my math class, I received a notification from the University of Michigan. It was an email letting me know that classes were canceled for the rest of the week. This cancellation was due to the fact that COVID-19 had just reached the Southeastern Michigan area and the University’s administration needed time to determine a plan of action. I walked out of Angell Hall relieved that I would have a couple of days off, but nervous about what the future would hold. I waited in anticipation for more communication from the University, which did not take as long as I expected. Within a few days, the University’s administration sent a follow-up announcement encouraging us to evacuate campus as quickly as possible and to bring our belongings with us.

