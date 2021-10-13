What Democrats Need to Understand About the Future of a Post-Trump GOP

As leader of America’s surging right-wing populism, Donald Trump has devilishly and successfully exploited Americans’ frustrations with the wealth and opportunity disparities that plague the nation. But once he leaves the scene—whether or not he makes a 2024 run—will the movement he controls dissipate, or carry on under new leadership? The answer hinges on whether the polarized political class can overcome their differences and concretely address the underlying conditions feeding the anger and rage that undergirds Trumpism. Failure to do so could have dire consequences—not excluding civil violence, as we saw on January 6.