Tomlinson: Musk's move to Texas a betrayal of California and Tesla's workers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proven he is not some Ironman-esque techno-savior, but just another crony-capitalist robber baron trying to hoard as much wealth as possible. Musk legally moved to Texas a year ago, and last week announced his electric vehicle company is following suit. His exit from California is a betrayal of Tesla’s home state where grants, tax breaks and EV incentives financed the company.www.expressnews.com
Comments / 0