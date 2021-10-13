CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter to the editor: Vote for a mayor who gets things done

Canton Repository
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI attended the League of Women Voters event Oct. 6 to listen to what seems to be the No.1 issue on voters' mind, the future of the Hoover District. It was obvious that Mark Cerreta had forgotten he was on City Council for 11 years and did nothing to get this project moving. Now he suggests another meeting as the answer. He seems to forget there have been numerous meetings with the owner, Stu Lichtner, over the last 18 months, and he attended at least three.

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Record

Feaver will get things done for Helena

As we enjoy this beautiful autumn season in Helena, it is a good time to reflect on what we love about the Queen City. One aspect of Helena that I love is the multigenerational friendships we enjoy because so many families chose to live here and raise their families here and those families chose to continue to live and work here, investing time and energy to make Helena a better place. Encouraging that spirit is one of City Commission candidate Eric Feaver's top priorities. Eric has the passion and tenacity to listen and get things done for our community. With his experience in the fields of education and in representing working people he is the perfect candidate for the commission, please join me and my family in voting for Eric Feaver for City Commission.
HELENA, MT
Canton Repository

Heart of Stark: Activist to award non-discrimination grants

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!. Stark County native and activist Craig Covey has dedicated his life to advocating for marginalized communities. Now, he’s awarding non-discrimination grants to local organizations as a way to continue to support racial, cultural and sexual minorities in our community.
STARK COUNTY, OH
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Vote for Teresa VanNatta for Hockinson School Board

I am writing to encourage you to support Hockinson School Board candidate Teresa VanNatta. Our school board needs a woman like Teresa. She is a successful Hockinson business owner (Hockinson Market), an experienced educator, and an active community-builder in our small district. Her positions on issues come from a place of kindness, sound educational principles and rational thought. Our school board needs someone who will work diligently to unite our community for the good of every student, rather than play into the divisiveness and reactionary decisions our district — along with so many others — has been plagued with in recent months. If you are a Hockinson resident, please vote for Teresa VanNatta for Hockinson School Board Position 1 by Nov. 2.
HOCKINSON, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Vote Justin Keeler for La Center City Council

La Center is a beautiful, peaceful and fun community and I am thankful for having lived here for many years. I want our city’s leadership to make informed, rational decisions that will protect our little town so it can continue to thrive. There seems to be so much emotion and drama all around the political sphere right now, but city council is not the place for that.
LA CENTER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Cra#Diebold Nixdorf
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Biden must act to protect voting rights

Since the 2020 presidential election, state Republicans have passed 33 voter suppression laws in 19 states across the country. And there will be more coming out of GOP-held state legislatures before the end of the year unless Congress acts swiftly to protect our voting rights. So far, I have seen...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: Correcting False Narratives to Elect Our Mayor

I’ll say it up front: I want to be able to Elect Our Mayor. I also like term limits. So when people dissenting from the initiative claimed that the term limits were going to be changed, I took another look. The proposed initiative doesn’t change city council term limits. In...
ELECTIONS
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Mayor Stephan Wilder deserves another term

During his first term, North Canton Mayor Stephan Wilder has delivered on his campaign promises by listening to his constituents and leading with purpose, all while faced with an unprecedented pandemic. Throughout this term, Mayor Wilder has demonstrated a high level of care for the safety of North Canton citizens while supporting key projects and collaborating with many. He has worked hard during his first term and has placed a great deal of focus on the people’s desire for transparency, to be valued, and to be heard.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Canton Repository

Massillon began working with OHM Advisors firm in July 2016

MASSILLON – Two councilmen have drafted a proposal to terminate the working relationship with the city's engineering firm. According to the legislation, which is up for first reading Monday by City Council, OHM Advisors would be removed as the city's engineering group upon the hiring of a full-time city engineer no later than June 1, 2022.
MASSILLON, OH
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: ‘Elect Our Mayor’ Opponents Chastise City Council

It was rumored that a size able number of proponents were going to attend Tuesday’s October 12th City Council Meeting to support Council member Will O’Neill’s “Elect a Mayor” plan. However, the supporters never materialized, leaving instead an audience primarily of opponents. It was not unusually large, but sufficient in...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Follow Education Association’s recommendation when voting

If these past couple of years of pandemic and racial reckoning have shown Summit County anything, it is the imperative for our institutions to evolve and support a more resilient, more equitable future. With the November election, voters have the opportunity to accelerate existing efforts at Summit School District by choosing applicants who bring much-needed diversity and expertise to the board.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
MetroWest Daily News

Letter: Vote Charlie Sisitsky for Framingham mayor

I am a Latinx woman and a mother of a Framingham Public School student. I love my city and strongly believe in reflecting our demographics in the diversity of our elected officials. We gave Ms. Spicer the opportunity to be the People’s Mayor but for four years she failed us...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Ask questions before voting on Marlington school board candidate

Marlington, did anyone get an orange flier? Me, too. Made an excellent fire starter. Before getting excited about the contents, ask yourself questions. Why does someone with no student in the district want to rerun at 20 years? To which voters, specifically, are they listening? Has the board president mentioned education in a board meeting in the last 18 months and discussed it?
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Voting rights. McConnell’s ‘cheap’ leadership. Switching parties.

As an American, the right to vote stands as one of the most basic rights of our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensuring every vote is counted so we can elect candidates who will truly represent us. Our senator, Mitch McConnell, wants to stand in the way of passing this bill. He wants to limit our right to fair and free elections by using the outdated filibuster. Extremist state lawmakers across the country want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections. I call on our Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to protect our most basic right as citizens and support the Freedom to Vote Act.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy