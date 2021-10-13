Letter to the editor: Vote for a mayor who gets things done
I attended the League of Women Voters event Oct. 6 to listen to what seems to be the No.1 issue on voters' mind, the future of the Hoover District. It was obvious that Mark Cerreta had forgotten he was on City Council for 11 years and did nothing to get this project moving. Now he suggests another meeting as the answer. He seems to forget there have been numerous meetings with the owner, Stu Lichtner, over the last 18 months, and he attended at least three.www.cantonrep.com
