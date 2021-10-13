Letter to the editor: Vote for a mayor who gets things done

As an American, the right to vote stands as one of the most basic rights of our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensuring every vote is counted so we can elect candidates who will truly represent us. Our senator, Mitch McConnell, wants to stand in the way of passing this bill. He wants to limit our right to fair and free elections by using the outdated filibuster. Extremist state lawmakers across the country want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections. I call on our Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to protect our most basic right as citizens and support the Freedom to Vote Act.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO