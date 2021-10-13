Frost Advisory issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures could drop to around 32 degrees resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.