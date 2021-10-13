CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, KS

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures could drop to around 32 degrees resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Kansas, east central and northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov

