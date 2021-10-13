Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cowley County in south central Kansas * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 400 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Douglass to Oxford to 5 miles southeast of South Haven, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arkansas City, Winfield, Udall, Burden, Dexter, Atlanta, Geuda Springs, Rock, Cambridge, Maple City, Winfield City Lake and Strother Field Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH